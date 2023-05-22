DNA samples set to definitively establish if mystery body washed up on Wexford beach is Belgian student nurse
Gardaí say that they have “not ruled out” the possibility that the remains which washed up 27 years ago are those of 19 year-old Sylvie Carlin.
Pádraig ByrneWexford People
Last week the Department of Justice published details of the the unidentified remains of 44 people recovered from various locations around Ireland. Forty-four mysteries looking for that fresh lead; that all important piece of information that may just bring closure to a family plagued with questions.