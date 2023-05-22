Latest | DNA samples set to definitively establish if mystery body washed up on Wexford beach is Belgian student nurse

Gardaí say that they have “not ruled out” the possibility that the remains which washed up 27 years ago are those of 19 year-old Sylvie Carlin.

Sylvie Carlin who went missing from Roucourt, Belgium, in 1994. Authorities have yet to rule out if remains that washed up on a North Wexford beach in 1995 are those of the 19 year-old student nurse.

Pádraig Byrne Wexford People Today at 07:00