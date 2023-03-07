Disgust at dumping of dead dog near primary school in County Wexford

THERE was widespread disgust expressed in Enniscorthy over the weekend as a result of a dead dog being dumped among an amount of discarded rubbish adjacent to a public footpath and very close to a local primary school.

The body of the dead animal was thrown over a wall in the Drumgoold area of the town. Local councillor, Jackser Owens, said he was notified about it on Friday, March 3, and contacted Wexford County Council who took the remains of the animal from the scene on Monday.

“It was across from the Gaelscoil near the gate," said Cllr Owens, who also expressed disappointment that someone would dump a dead dog in such a manner, and close to a school.

"A lot of children walk on that path every day, walking up and down it and it would have been a horrible site for them to see,” said Cllr Owens.

"It was brought to my attention and I contacted the County Council and they came up and took it away at 11 a.m. on Monday,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to the local authority for removing the carcass and said it was horrible to have a dog dumped like that.

His sentiments were echoed by many locals in Enniscorthy who expressed their disgust online in the wake of the dog being discovered.

While some people described the sight of the dead dog as “heartbreaking” others couldn’t help but express disgust and anger at whoever was responsible.

"That is disgusting, so, so sad,” said one person, while another person commented: “This is absolutely terrible; not nice to see this.”

"This is just disgraceful,” said another person, echoing the views of many other people who posted messages about the incident.

Meanwhile, Wexford county dog warden, Johnny Colfer, rescued three pups that were abandoned in Enniscorthy over the weekend. Thankfully, those animals are expected to make a good recovery.