Discovery of woman’s body on Saleen beach near Tara Hill

THE BODY of a woman aged in her 50s or 60s has been discovered on Saleen beach in the Tara Hill area having washed up on shore.

It’s believed that the woman had not been in the water long before her body washed up this afternoon.

Sergeant Mark Donohoe of Gorey Garda Station confirmed that the alarm was raised at 12 noon today, Wednesday, February 23.

He said that the woman has not yet been identified and that emergency services were trying to make contact with the woman’s family.

David Swinburne of the Coast Guard said that his team were paged to the scene at 12.45 p.m. to assist with the recovery and stayed on the beach until just after 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The woman’s body is being transported to University Hospital Waterford this evening for a post mortem examination.