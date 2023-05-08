Discover more about the natural heritage of the south east at free events during Bealtaine Living Earth Festival

JFK Arboretum is one of the venues hosting activities for the Bealtaine Living Earth Festival.

The 18th annual Bealtaine Living Earth Festival which celebrates biodiversity and natural heritage in the south east takes place from May 13 with nine days of events delivered by groups in Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The programme of activities is supported by Calmast, the South East Technological University’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Engagement Centre.

The festival aims to encourage young and old to explore the local heritage and biodiversity of the south east with the help of expert guides.

Highlights include a nature mandala workshop in the JFK Arboretum in New Ross, County Wexford on Saturday, 13 May when families can enjoy building a giant mandala with the OPW guides in the Arboretum.

Also on Saturday, May 13, visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the Wexford Seal Rescue Centre in Courtown with the chance to meet some adorable seal pubs in care and learn their individual stories.

On Sunday, May 14, the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore will host a historic tour of the grounds with a special focus on local wildlife.

On May 15, 18 and 19, JFK Arboretum will host Bikes and Biodiversity in conjunction with National Bike Week, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about the plant collections at their leisure on two or three wheels.

Join Kevin Naughton, head gardener at JFK Arboretum on Wednesday, May 17 for a walking tour through the wildflower meadows and learn about the importance of bees for pollination.

Later that day, Copper Coast Geopark’s geologist Robbie Galvin will lead a walk on Bunmahon beach and a discussion on the Waterford Copper Coast’s geological and social hisatory.

Denis Cullen will lead two evening walks during the festival, one on May 17 through Waterford city from Ballybriken to Kilbarry bog, looking at the wildlife that co-exists with humans in a busy city, and another on Friday, May 19 through Dunmore East Woods and seafront, listening to the sounds of the woodland birds and using a bat detector to discover bats.

The OPW will welcome Birdwatch Ireland’s Pat Durkin to lead the dusk chorus at Kilkenny Castle Park on Thursday, May 18.

The festival will celebrate World Bee Day on Saturday, May 20 with several special events taking place including a children’s potting workshop at the JFK Arboretum, to teach kids and parents about the ways that plans grow and thrive.

Other events taking during the Bealtaine Living Earth Festival are geared towards schools including online marine wildlife events, with more details on www.livingearth.ie where a full programme of events is available.