Disabled children’s rights can’t be ignored any longer – Johnny Mythen TD

SINN Féin’s Deputy Johnny Mythen has said the rights of children with disabilities cannot be denied any longer and he is calling on the Government to and the HSE to stop cutting corners and provide such children with the services they need.

Deputy Mythen’s party colleague and spokesperson on disability and carers, Pauline Tully TD, is expected to introduce a Dáil motion this week calling on the Government to ensure that the rights of children with disabilities are fully upheld and that the Government fulfils its obligations under the Disability Act.

Deputy Mythen said a call will also be made for the Optional Protocol on the UNCRPD to be implemented.

“The High Court has ruled that the HSE’s assessment of need process is operating outside of the law and is denying children with disabilities their right, as set down in the Disability Act, to a proper assessment of need within six months,” said Deputy Mythen.

"As has been constantly raised by Sinn Féin, this procedure was introduced in 2020 in bad faith as a mechanism for the Government to avoid its legal obligations,” he added.

He said the court ruling exposed the Government’s “defective policy” and its abject failure to appropriately resource children’s disability services.

“It reflects the widespread personal testimonies of parents and disability organisations who have shared their harrowing and exhausting experiences to me and other Sinn Féin TDs,” he said.

He said Sinn Féin TDs had met with parents of children with disabilities who said they were left “abandoned, isolated, and burdened with guilt”, however, Deputy Mythen said those feelings were caused by a system that is “deplorably inefficient”, with pending, assessment waiting lists of 2 to 6 years

“Earlier this month, the Government accepted our motion on assessment of need, which pointed out consistent breaches of the law,” he said.

"They also accepted the High Court ruling and what we need to see now is action. The minister must commit to providing the funding and resources necessary to ensure children get the best services they need on time.”

Deputy Mythen said his party is also calling for an immediate upgrade of the relevant IT systems and databases to accurately maintain and report on the data required under the Disability Act 2005.

“They must also develop and implement a strategy to recruit and retain the staff needed to deliver services, including reviewing the current critical skills list and providing a job guarantee to health and social care graduates,” he said.

“We also believe that full reports before the Houses of the Oireachtas, before the summer recess, are necessary, detailing in full how Government will meet its legal obligations under the Disability Act and resource children’s disability services.”