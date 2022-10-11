Director of Wexford County Council seeks Finance Minister’s assurance that there’ll be no cuts to funding

AGAINST the backdrop of the aftermath of a pandemic, war in Europe and spiralling cost of living increases, Deputy Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore sought direct assurances from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that local authorities would continue to benefit from the same level of financial supports from government coffers.

Mr Hore took the opportunity to press Minister Donohoe on the issue as he arrived in Wexford last week to discuss his budget.

"Will the government be able to continue to support local authorities in terms of regeneration funds, rural development funds and roads funding?" he asked. “In Wexford, there’s a hole of €78 million in our roads funding and we need that funding. Will the government continue to fund local authorities properly?”

In response, Minister Donohoe acknowledged local Labour TD Brendan Howlin and the “difficult decisions” that had to be made to balance the books after the financial crash of 2008.

"It was around then that I became active in politics,” he said. “I took so much from it and it really marked me as a politician. What I’ve found is that if we cut capital funding when times get hard, we are actually cutting it at a time when it needs to be maintained and increased.

"The likes of Brendan Howlin had to make very difficult decisions, and they had to make those decisions because nobody would lend to Ireland. It’s as simple as that. We had to cut capital expenditure. I would be determined to avoid doing that again. All you do is push the cost into the future. Roads still need to be repaired and if you put it off, the cost can often be greater down the line as they get worse.

"Can I categorically guarantee to you that there will be no cuts to capital expenditure? No. But the determination is very much there to avoid it. I’m confident that in 2023 at least, we will hold firm on the commitments we have made to councils across the country.”