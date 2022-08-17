Digital initiative launched in Wexford to give access to heritage sites

A launch of the digital access initiative also took place at Tulach a' tSolais on Oulart Hill.

From left: Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy with Cllr. Aidan Browne, Chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District, newly weds David and Rachel Kearns, Cllr. Jackser Owens, Cllr. Cathal Byrne and Cllr. John O'Rourke at the launch of Advanced Digital Access Participation Project and National Heritage Week at Enniscorthy Castle on Friday.

THE official launch of an innovative all-access participation initiative took place recently in Enniscorthy Castle and also at Tulach a’tSolais on Oulart Hill.

The Advanced Digital Access Participation Project (ADAPP) was launched to coincide with National Heritage Week which takes place from August 13 to August 21.

The aim of the ADAPP is to give all-inclusive access to heritage sites around the county. Enniscorthy Castle and Oulart Hill are two of the sites chosen as part of the pilot project with St Patrick’s Church, in Wexford, town, Fethard Castle and St Mary’s Church in Bannow the other three sites chosen for the pilot scheme, representing all of the five municipal district areas in the county.

A spokesperson for the access department in Wexford County Council told the Enniscorthy Guardian that funding for the project was provided through the Disability Awareness & Participation Fund, through the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Wexford County Council was successful in its application for funding earlier this year and the overall aim of the project is to provide greater access to heritage sites across the county.

The five heritage sites chosen for the pilot project were specifically picked not just to represent each of the five municipal districts but also because of their significance in terms of their historical significance.

Commenting on the initiative, Caroline Horan, Access Officer with Wexford County Council’s inclusion programme worked with partners to develop a promotional video for National Heritage Week to highlight the five site in the project for which innovative virtual tours are being prepared through the ADAPP.

The project, through the use of virtual tours and QR codes will provide alternative access for everyone to enjoy and explore a selection of heritage sites throughout the county.

While the five sites are part of the pilot project its hoped the initiative will be expanded going forward.

Through the project people will be able to log onto Wexford County Council’s website and from there access a virtual tour of the five chosen sites.

Alternatively, people will be able to visit the sites in person and scan the QR code onto their mobile device and access the virtual tour from where they’re standing.

While the website access is live through the local authority website www.wexfordcoco.ie the signage with the QR codes are expected to be in place at the entrances to each of the five chosen heritage sites within the coming days.