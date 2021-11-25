Wexford

Diagnostic service will be included in Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre

An architects impression of the proposed Primary Care Centre. Expand
An aerial view of the work taking place on the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy. Photo: Conack Construction Ltd. Expand

An architects impression of the proposed Primary Care Centre.

An aerial view of the work taking place on the Primary Care Centre in Enniscorthy. Photo: Conack Construction Ltd.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

MINISTER James Browne has welcomed the news that the HSE is to develop a new Community Diagnostic Service as part of the Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre being developed at Blackstoops.

According to Minister Browne the diagnostic suite will be based in a building adjacent to the main primary care centre building. 

It’s expected that the services will include direct access by GPs to x-ray, CT, MRI and Dexa services.

"This development will ensure that more healthcare can be carried out in the community and take pressure off our hospitals,” said Minister Browne.

The Minister of State said that was a key recommendation of the Slaintecare committee that he was a member of.

