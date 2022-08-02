DFDS to trial new passenger service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in France

FERRY operators DFDS have announced that they are to trial a new passenger service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in France from August 5, in addition to the existing freight service between the two ports.

For the first time, DFDS will offer tourists a direct link between Wexford and Northern France, the new service focusing on car and motorhome traffic at launch, with limited capacity to complement freight traffic.

Chris Parker, route director, said: “We launched a freight service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in January 2021 and it has proved extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK.

"Adding passenger services to the route will further strengthen the service and we expect strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe. Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination. Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe.”

Crossings on the route will take 24-hours, with overnight sailings likely to prove popular among customers, particularly those keen to avoid the stress associated with airports this summer.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk and DFDS say that prices for a car and four passengers with a standard cabin on board will start from €550, with all meals included.