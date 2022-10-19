Devoted family man Séamus remembered a year on

The sudden death of teacher Séamus Ó Cualáin, late of Adamstown and Co Galway, in late October of last year occasioned great sadness and shock in Wexford and Wicklow where he taught.

Séamus died at his home in Ballynagrallagh, Adamstown, aged 47.

The popular Metalwork, Woodwork and Technical Drawing teacher in Kilmuckridge, died on October 23.

A devoted husband to New Ross woman Lorraine Bolger and father to Ashling, Séamus was a man who went out of his way to help others.

He grew up in Leitirard, Cashel, Co. Galway, the son of Ellen and the late Paraic Folan, brother of Anna and Bríd and Packie, who died in 2016.

In his youth he enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and hill farming.

Séamus studied teaching at UL where he met Lorraine, who was studying a Technical Writing degree. He was very involved in an angling club in Clare an beloved being on the water.

They moved to Bray where Séamus worked at Coláiste Raithin for many years.

"Teaching was his vocation and calling in life. It was more than a job for him,” Ashling said.

Séamus and Lorraine were married in 2004 and moved to Co Wexford at around the turn of that decade.

They were an inseparable couple. “Their world revolved around each other. I used to call them the two young teenagers in love. They did everything for each other and for us as a family,” Ashling said, who grew up in a loving home, full of the noise of animals and banter.

Séamus became very involved in the community in Raheen and was on the local parish committee and school committee and on boards concerning child safety and wellbeing.

Séamus had a passion for cars and brought Ashling on many a fun Daddy daughter road trip over the years.

He worked alongside her in developing a pigmy goat farm at their home in recent years and they would often travel to show to buy poultry together.

On October 12 last year he travelled to the North to buy a puppy for Ashling's 18th birthday. Little did anyone know then that he would pass away 11 days later on her birthday.

"It was a big shock for us. We didn’t see it coming. Mam and I were humbled by the funeral, seeing his students who travelled from far and wide to be there and the buses and buses that came from Galway to the church in Ross, which was packed. It was a horrible day.”

There were guards of honour from both schools at one of the biggest funerals in the town that year.

Ashling recalls a caring, compassionate father who did everything with dignity. A very professional man, someone ‘would bend over backwards for anyone before he would do anything for himself’.

Hard working, he also knew how to take time off – loving nothing more than spending time chatting with his beloved Lorraine and Ashling after dinner for an hour every evening.

Extremely knowledgeable about everything to do with the house, Séamus was a perfectionist and always totally dedicated to the task at hand. This applied especially to his teaching career at Coláiste an Átha in Kilmuckridge.

Tragically Lorraine died in an accident weeks after Séamus’ death.

He is survived by Ashling, his mother, sisters, parents-in-law Marie and Joe, brother-in-law Dave, sister-in-law Colette and her husband Tony, niece Aoife, nephews Cillian, Tadgh, Jamie and Alex, extended family and a large circle of friends.

A first anniversary mass for Séamus is being held at Raheen church on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m.