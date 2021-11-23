Development work begins at Bunclody Vocational College

THERE was an air of excitement in the corridors of Bunclody Vocational College when staff and students returned following the mid-term break as construction works had begun on phase one of the new temporary classrooms for the school.

The new rooms will provide a separate campus for 6th year students and pave the way for the construction of a new multi-million euro school for the Bunclody community and surrounding areas. The new school has been sanctioned on foot of the increasing enrolment numbers over the past number of years.

“It’s great to see that works have commenced,” stated Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan, Chairperson of the school Board of Management.

“The young people attending the school will be the benefactors of this state-of-the-art development for many years to come,” she added.

School Principal, Jay Murphy, thanked Kevin Lewis, CE of Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB), and the building and services department for securing funding for the project. It is anticipated that the devolved construction project will be driven by WWETB with work expected to begin in the Autumn of 2022, with completion expected by December, 2024.

Once completed the school will have a floor area of 7000 square metres and capacity to cater for 550 students. The school is going to be completely rebranded. “Bunclody Vocational College now offers a broad curriculum that caters for the needs of all its students,” said Mr Murphy.

“A school is more than bricks and mortar,” added Sandra O Toole, Deputy Principal.

“We have been fortunate to recruit excellent teachers who put their students at the centre of everything they do. They go above and beyond the call of duty and this is one of the many factors that have helped to create a unique school atmosphere that reflects the core values of all WWETB schools – excellence in education, care, respect, equality and community.”