Devastated family of Wexford boy attacked by dog overwhelmed by support as over €140,000 raised

Alejandro and Raul pictured together. Expand
Alejandro pictured with his brother Raul. Expand

Brendan Keane

The family of the 9-year-old boy savagely attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy have been overwhelmed by the level of support shown to them from within the community.

Alejandro Miszan was playing near his home on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy on Sunday, November 27, when he was set upon by an XL Bully dog. 

