Details of Enniscorthy St Patrick’s Day parade announced

THE route for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Enniscorthy has been announced with the organisers saying the route will be the same as last year.

The decision to hold the event was taken at a recent meeting of the parade committee. A spokesperson for the organisers said the route will see the marchers going up Hospital Lane, which means Rafter Street and Wafer Street will be bypassed.

Led by the Army Reserve Colour Party, the marching groups will set off from St. Senan’s Parish Church at 3 p.m. and floats and vehicles taking part in the parade will assemble on the Promenade.

It is again expected that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in association with Cottage Autism Network, will introduce a Sensory Inclusion Street for the 2023 parade.

“If it is agreed the Sensory Street will be on Templeshannon Quay, between William Barker Bridge and Séamus Rafter Bridge,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee.

“The area is for people with different needs to access the parade in an environment which is safe and sensitive to their needs,” he added.

Due to Health and Safety regulations, insurance implications and advice from the gardaí, animals will not be allowed to take part in the parade this year.

Over 100 clubs, organisations and cultural groups are now being circulated with relevant forms for the parade.

Any oranisation interested in taking part but which hasn't yet been given a form is asked to contact Seán Doyle, 2 Esmonde Road, Enniscorthy, on 053 9235119 or email: seanogodubhghaill@gmail.com