Desperate need for respite services in Wexford

SINN Féin’s Deputy Johnny Mythen has said there is a desperate need for respite services in County Wexford, as well as nationally, for family carers.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Mythen highlighted that Ireland’s 500,000 carers save the state millions of euro every year.

“They do not have adequate support or respite at all in some cases," said Deputy Mythen.

“Their income is deeply inadequate and their role needs to be more clearly understood, recognised and supported,” he added.

He commented that recognition needs to be given to the round-the-clock, 24-7 care that family carers provide and that because of that respite needs to be tailored to meet the needs of the family as one size does not fit all.

“Alternative respite provision is needed in a variety of settings and for varied lengths of time, depending on the individual needs of the service user and the family or carer,” he said, before highlighting some of the settings where support should be given including: in-home, home-to-home, family support, Saturday clubs, breakaway schemes and summer schemes.

“The waiting list figures for home support services in Co. Wexford were so dire that a review had to be conducted recently,” he said.

“The main finding of that review was that the fundamental issue was staffing,” he added. “That is a huge worry for the over 600 families who are awaiting that vital service.”

Deputy Mythen said that in Co Wexford, Family Carer’s Ireland do their best to fill the gap in support, however, he said the organisation is also struggling to meet the severe demand and inadequate resourcing.

“For example they have 30 hours per week to offer the whole county,” said Deputy Mythen.

“The issue of recruitment and retention of staff is also evident in day and overnight respite services,” he added.

He said a recent HIQA report indicated that a centre in Wexford didn’t have adequate staffing and as a result had to offer reduced services.

“Questions must be asked about why this is the case,” he said.

“There is a reason people are not going into this sector and there is a reason they are leaving in their droves,” he added.

“We need to get to grips with those issues and tackle them head on.”

Deputy Mythen said he hoped the Government takes the issues he raised seriously because families and individuals need action immediately.