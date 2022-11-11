Deputy Verona Murphy welcomes Ballyhack water plant network extension

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has welcomed the extension of infrastructure upgrade works to watermains replacement serving the wider Duncannon and Ballyhack areas.

The Independent Deputy said: “In July, I highlighted how the entire Irish Water infrastructure serving the south west of the Hook peninsula water supply servicing over 5,000 people in Duncannon, Ramsgrange, Arthurstown, Ballyhack, Fethard, Ballycullane and surrounding areas was no longer fit for purpose and that the upgrade works planned for September simply would not be enough.”

Deputy Murphy called for more extensive improvement works for the area. On Wednesday she was informed that additional upgrade works will be carried out in the area.

"Irish Water had previously approved a 1.6km section of watermain replacement on the Duncannon line at Balliniry (Ramsgrange) due to frequent bursts. This work is currently underway.

"A further 2.5km section of replacement has now approved with works on this new section due to commence once the initial 1.6km has been completed.”

Deputy Murphy said these additional upgrade works should limit unforeseen outages due to bursts, while also allowing sufficient water to be delivered into both Duncannon and Ballyhack reservoirs – particularly during high demand times when it has been difficult to refill these reservoirs.

“The water disruptions experienced by the people of Ballyhack, Arthurstown, Duncannon, Grange, Campile, Ramsgrange and surrounding areas over the summer months, in particula,r was extremely frustrating and very difficult to live with and these works hopefully will go a long way to alleviating such problems into the future.

"Of course, further additional works are always required and I will be continuing to liaise with Irish Water in regards other infrastructural upgrades.”