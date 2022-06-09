Den building, foraging and sweet making at free garden day

Kilmokea Country Manor & Gardens has created an exciting adventure for Cruinniú na nÓg 2022.

This Saturday, June 11, Emma Hewlett of the manor is inviting children for flower foraging in the extensive Gardens at Kilmokea and to experience Forest School with Wildtime leader Johanna Brown.

“Children love to be outside so why not join us for the magic of foraging for elderflowers and dandelions in the open countryside and transforming them into a refreshing cordial and dandelion gummy bears which you will love,” said Emma.

"Foraging is free food with fun and adventure thrown in, promoting good health and wellbeing outside in a natural and stimulating learning environment for kids that is sustainable, informative and most of all, fun! When we forage with children we actually do far more than just collect free food, we stimulate their enjoyment of nature and the outdoors and create happy memories.”

Kids will also love taking a break from foraging to explore the maze in the kitchen garden before heading into the woodland.

Wildtime leader Johanna Brown will introduce children to having fun in the beautiful woodland gardens.

“Savour the chance to be creative and imaginative by experiencing den building, using nature’s abundant resources around the woods. Find joy, wonder and excitement by cooking your own food over an open fire. Relish the effects of connecting with nature - mentally, physically and socially.”

Two groups of a maximum of 13 in each group will be accommodated in each time slot.

The time slots are: 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

For further information please contact Emma on 086 6641946.