Dementia training in Wexford will enable services to provide better care to communities

As they continue to provide care and support to their local communities, four organisations have undergone specialised training to help people with dementia. Wexford County Council (WCC), Wexford An Garda Síochána, Wexford Fire Services and Local Link providing training to 39 of its staff. Explaining the reason for the training, Ann Marie Laffan from the Community Section at WCC said there was a need for society to nurture a greater understanding and awareness of the challenges and experiences of those living with dementia and support them, particularly when they engage with public services.

JJ Doheny, Head of WCC’s Customer Service Unit, added, “This dementia awareness training is part of our continued commitment to caring for our customers. When someone living with dementia visits or calls Wexford County Council, they will be met by friendly, trained staff who understand the condition and can provide an experience that is inclusive and caters for their needs. We are delighted to be part of this initiative and look forward to supporting those living with dementia.”

Inspector Graham Rowley attended the training with many of his colleagues from across the county and said the training proved very valuable as it raised awareness of dementia and provided information which will help gardaí support those living with the condition.

The training programme was developed by he Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and enabled participants to find out what dementia is, to learn about the different types of dementia, its signs and symptoms, how it impacts memory, communication tips, environmental considerations and local support services available.

If you or a loved one is worried about dementia, you can speak to a dementia adviser at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Freephone 1800 341 341 (Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For more information on dementia and services in your county, visit www.understandtogether.ie.