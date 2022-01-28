Delight for local MS charities as People Newspapers staff make donations

Staff of People Newspapers in Wexford and Wicklow handed over €1,360 for MS Ireland’s local branches following a recent fundraising effort.

Last November, a team of 13 from People Newspapers braved the cold wintry weather to walk or run 100 kilometres during the month, raising money for MS Ireland every step of the way.

Mary Browne, Toddy Walsh, Geraldine Shiel, Carmel Doyle, Sarah Cullen, Richard Clune, Padraig Byrne, Simon Bourke, Brendan Keane, Eimear Dodd, David Looby, Ciara Tomkins and Cathy Lee presented €500 to the Wexford branch, €500 to the Wicklow branch and €360 to the north Wexford and South Wicklow group, Friends of Local People with MS.

Kevin and Clare Doyle of the Friends of Local People with MS shared their story of triumph and community with the paper in December, and were delighted to be accepted the cheque with Carnew’s Mary O’Rouke at Gorey Civic Square last week.

The volunteers of the local groups said that fundraisers like these will be a great help due to the lifting of restrictions as the groups get back to what they do best.

Kevin Doyle added that Christmas had been a difficult time for the people that they help in the charity, something Vice Chairperson of the Wicklow branch Elsie Ryan agreed with.

She said that the Wicklow group provided a lot of assist to people with MS who were struggling to keep up with household bills due to the rise in inflation, something she sees continuing into 2022.

In Wexford at the newly upgraded People Newspapers office on Rowe Street, treasurer of the branch Christine Lanigan said that virtual events are continuing for the moment as there is a still a nervousness about in the MS community due to the risk posed by Covid-19.

She said that any awareness raised about the lives of those with MS through fundraisers is key for organisations like MS Ireland.

The team at People Newspapers would like to sincerely thank all the people from across county Wexford and Wicklow who generously donated to the fundraiser over the last few months and look forward to doing it all again this year.

The local branches continue to look for new volunteers to come on board and to get involved with any local branches of MS Ireland, you can contact Tríona Ní Ráinne at trionanr@ms-society.ie.

General advice for living with MS or receiving a recent diagnosis is also available on the website www.ms-society.ie or you can also call the information line on 0818 233 233.

Friends of Local People with MS covers Arklow, Avoca, Bunclody, Camolin, Carnew, Enniscorthy, Ferns, Gorey, Oylegate, Shillelagh and the surrounding districts and anyone interested in joining the group can contact Clare by phoning 086 3495240 or visiting the Facebook page.

The teams thank the communities of county Wexford and Wicklow for their ongoing support and look forward to the return of events and activities in 2022.