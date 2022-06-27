Declan MacPartlin was ‘a fair and committed’ man who always saw the bigger picture

A ‘fair and committed’ man who played a strong role in the community is how all will remember former Councillor Declan MacPartlin, who died on Saturday.

Originally from Dublin, the former Independent Councillor spent much of his life in Camolin. He was elected in 2004 and served as a public representative until 2014.

Former colleagues and friends of Declan have paid tributes to him and extended their sympathies to his wife Catherine and extended family.

Chairman of Wexford County Council George Lawlor referred to Declan as a very ‘courteous and affable’ man who left his mark on the community.

"We were all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Declan,” he said. “He did a lot of work in support of the development of rural Ireland and rural Wexford, rural housing being one of his key campaigns.”

“Declan was always very knowledgeable in the chamber and very courteous. He was never one to offer a harsh word and was always there to offer his valued opinion.”

According to Cllr Lawlor, Declan has a ‘particular grá’ for specific water schemes and made sure to mention them at every meeting. As a result, many of the areas he campaigned for have seen greatly improved water services in the years since.

On behalf of Wexford County Council, County Secretary David Minogue paid a tribute to Declan.

"The Council is very saddened today to learn of Declan’s passing. He was a part of this Council for many years and would have been seen by staff and members as a very fair and committed politician. He was a part of the fabric of this organisation for many years and he continued to be active in his parish and community after his time on the Council. Both he and Catherine have been a big part of this County Council we would like to extend sympathy to Catherine and his extended family at this very sad time.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne described Declan as a ‘very genuine person’ who always looked at the big picture.

"I had enormous time for Declan. He was a gentleman. He was deeply committed to both where he lived but also to community development in general. He was a great supporter of community organisations and getting people involved in areas where they lived. As a councillor, he always saw the big picture. He had a real sense of vision about what could be achieved. He would solve the small problem but would also see the big issue on the horizon. Declan never played politics and always focused on the best results.”

Former Councillor Robbie Ireton referred to Declan as a ‘very balanced fellow who could always see reason’.

"He believed in dialogue and didn’t hold any grudges, which is good, especially in politics,” he said. “I was privileged in the five years that I spent with him. I learned an awful lot from him and his style. He had a unique style about himself and the way he went about his business.”

Ireton said that Declan always welcomed in newcomers, and was a very sincere person.

"You couldn’t say a bad word about him. He was a rare breed, as they say.”

Declan was the beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Jenny, Alistair, Fionn, Caoimhe and Oisín, brother of the late Tom and Ann. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, Rachel, Naomi (Partner of Oisín), and grandchildren; Euan, Molly, and Beren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kavanagh's Funeral Home, Castlelands, Ferns, from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday, June 28. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballyduff, at 11 o’clock on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Ballyduff Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.