Decision on Wexford’s Fleadh Cheoil bid expected early next year

A decision on whether Wexford will host the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2024 and 2025 will be made in the early months of next year. Speaking at the monthly meeting of Wexford County Council (WCC) Cathaoirleach George Lawlor confirmed that the destination of the popular Irish music festival would be announced in “Q1 2023”.

And Chief Executive of WCC, Mr Tom Enright, underlined just how big an occasion it would be for the town if it secured the long-running event. “It would be a huge economic boost to the county, we have been trying to bring it here for a number of years and have made presentations and applications previously,” he said. “I think we’re at the stage now where we have a very strong bid and that’s being recognised nationally.

"Talking to my colleagues in Westmeath they had approximately 500,000 people there this year and it brings upwards of €60m each year into the local economy, not only that it gives you a great brand, both nationally and internationally. We have to demonstrate our financial viability to be able to support the Fleadh Cheoil which is up to around €2m per year. It’s a very significant investment but one that’s worth making.”