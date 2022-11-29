Debris scattered everywhere following night time crash on Rowe Street

There was substantial damage to the car following a collision on Rowe Street.

DEBRIS was scattered the whole way down Rowe Street after yet another crash at the crossroads with Mallin Street/High Street.

This latest incident saw a collision between a small Ford Transit Connect van and a Volkswagen Golf at the junction. The car came to a stop further down Rowe Street outside the Pádraig Grant gallery, while the van ended up on the footpath and nearly collided with a house on the corner of Rowe Street and High Street. Thankfully, nobody was walking up the footpath at the time.

The driver of the car was left with a nasty gash and was brought to hospital for further treatment, however, he is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that they responded to the incident shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday night and “it appeared that one of the vehicles failed to yield at the junction”.

The junction has seen a few relatively minor accidents in recent years, however, this one was notable due to the damage caused to the vehicles involved. A flatbed truck was called upon to take the damaged vehicles away and the road was eventually cleared of debris and reopened.