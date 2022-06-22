Deadline to renew firearms licence is approaching

GARDAÍ are urging all firearms owners in the New Ross, south Carlow and south Kilkenny districts to get their firearms licences renewed immediately or they run the risk of losing their weapons.

“Anyone who is looking to renew their licence we would ask them to do it immediately; don’t wait,” said a garda spokesperson.

“It’s an ongoing process and we have been in contact with licensed firearms owners to remind them that there a payment due.”

Once gun owners are given notice they are required to renew their licence.

“If they don’t engage there is a process whereby we can go down another route which would involve seizing the firearm but we’d hope that people would engage with the process prior to that.”