David shortlisted for Justice Media Award for SIPO story

Senior reporter with People Newspapers David Looby has been shortlisted for a prestigious Justice Media Award for his report on the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) hearing into breaches of the Local Government Act by Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright in some of his dealings with South East Radio.

The Justice Media Awards recognise outstanding print and broadcast journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

The longest continually-running media awards in the country take place this year in mid-June, with David in the running for the Regional News/Online reporter of the year award for his story ‘The Council CEO, a chain of ‘threatening emails’, the radio show host and a bitter dispute over ‘unfair’ coverage’ – published across our titles in November.

This year the awards saw a record 277 entries across 15 categories, including new categories in climate justice and podcasting, as well as print, broadcast journalism, court reporting, international justice reporting, newcomer of the year and student of the year. David, who previously won the award in 2012, is attending the ceremony celebrating the best in legal journalism in Ireland, which takes place at Blackhall Place on Wednesday, June 22.