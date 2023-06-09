Date finally set for re-opening of Wexford General Hospital Emergency Department following devastating fire

Just over three months after a major fire ripped through Wexford General Hospital, resulting in the indefinite closure of the Emergency Department (ED) there, hospital management have finally been able to reveal a date by which services will be restored.

While Wexford General has offered a Minor Injuries Unit and an Acute Medical Assessment Unit in the interim, all emergency cases have been diverted to neighbouring hospitals in Waterford or Kilkenny, or as far as Dublin, creating massive pressure on the system. In particular, University Hospital Waterford has had a tremendously difficult few weeks as management have struggled to cope with a huge increase in the volume of patients arriving through the doors of the ED.

However, an end is now in sight as it was confirmed that Wexford General’s ED will finally re-open its doors on Tuesday, July 25, much to the relief of the entire county.

However, Wexford General Hospital Manager Linda O’Leary has stressed that the hospital will not be back to full capacity on that date.

“I’m delighted to advise you that the Emergency Department will reopen on Tuesday, July 25, 2023,” she said.

“Although the ED service will be reinstated, the hospital will not have returned to full bed capacity on this date. This means that there will be greater pressure on the ED service when it reopens and the wider hospital. Contingency plans however will be in place to mitigate the shortfall.

“Work continues to expedite the full reopening of all wards and beds. It is expected that full bed capacity will be returned by the end of August.

“In the meantime, we are working to continue with contingency arrangements established since the fire, which have proved very successful and provided services to the population of County Wexford.”

Once again, Ms O’Leary thanked her loyal and dedicated staff at Wexford General Hospital for their work in the most trying of times.

“I would like to express my thanks to everyone here at Wexford General Hospital for their commitment, hard work and support since the fire,” she said. “We have had some challenging days but we have found time to have a chat and giggle too! As we get closer to the re-opening of our services it is important we stay kind and patient with ourselves and our colleagues.”

Ms O’Leary also sought to thank HSE Capital & Estates and the contractors who continue their “phenomenal work” daily on site.

Finally, there was a special word of thanks to other hospitals and services in the region who have provided assistance to Wexford General and the people of Co Wexford in their hour of need.

“The Ireland East Hospital Group, The National Ambulance Service, St Luke’s General Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, St Vincent’s University Hospital and South East Community Healthcare (CHO5) have all been and continue to be exceptional in their support to Wexford General Hospital and have gone above and beyond to provide treatment and care for the patients from Wexford,” Ms O’Leary concluded.