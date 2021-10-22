Darragh’s artful business is simply out of this world

Darragh Furlong (16) creating one of his pieces at home in Adamstown. Photo: Mary Browne

Sixteen-year-old artist Darragh Furlong from Adamstown with some of his art.

From mucking about with spray painting planets in his shed, to doing spray art logos for businesses, Darragh Furlong has seen a world of opportunity open up for him.

It was during lockdown in April when he first started experimenting with spray art.

“I never took to art. It was a matter of I saw it online and I said I could do that. I tried it and I couldn’t do it but out of pure stubbornness I kept at it.”

The fifth year Good Counsel College student found a can of spray paint in his father’s shed and was hooked.

“I went into Dermot Kehoe’s and got some more. It was more experimental to see what worked and what didn’t.”

His own toughest critic, Darragh said his art – like all art – is subjective.

“I might hate one of my pieces but someone else might love it.”

Having been advised by friends and family to start selling his works, he found a market for them through Instagram.

Commissions – like a wall logo job at Urban Gym in New Ross – came his way and he is currently working on two more commissions.

“Sometimes I could spend a few hours at them. Sometimes I’ll have an idea and Ill get it done in an hour. The way I work, I don’t see the finished product until I lift the cover off at the end.

“To make a planet I cover it with a stencil so only when I lift the stencil will I know if it has worked. There is always a risk and reward and there’s a freedom to it as you can make up whatever design you want. I definitely have surprised myself with some of them.”

For now, Darragh sees his art as a hobby, but he is recognising the potential for a business more and more.

“Once I posted a video on Instagram and there was a piece I had in the background and a woman contacted me saying she had to have it. I can see the benefits of social media even though I don’t use it much myself personally.”

For now, he is happy selling his own work and working with people to create his out of this world art.