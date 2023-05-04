Darkness into Light 2023 in Co Wexford: How and where to take part

A number of Darkness Into Light walks will take place in Wexford this Saturday.

This Saturday, May 6 people around the country will be rising at the crack of dawn to join together for Darkness into Light 2023.

Regardless of where you are in Wexford, there will be an opportunity to take part in this annual event, which is aimed at raising vital awareness and funds for Pieta.

This year, there are two official walks taking place in Wexford, with several smaller events popping up in local communities.

In Wexford town, the walk will commence at St Joseph’s Community Centre at 4.15 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Enniscorthy Darkness into Light event will kick off at Bellefield GAA Club at 4.15 a.m.

Participants are being encouraged to wear warm and visible clothing and comfortable shoes. For those who have yet to sign up, they can do so at https://www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up

While the official event is not being held in Courtown this year, there is a group organising to take on the traditional route themselves. They will meet in front of Flanagan’s in Courtown at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Another such event will take place in Kiltealy, with a group meeting at Kiltealy Community Hall at 4.10 a.m. to commence a 5 km walk. All donations collected on the day will go to Pieta.

This year, there are over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light across 15 countries spanning five continents. Many people have also chosen to take on the challenge in their own way by walking into sunrise in their local area with friends, family or colleagues or simply sharing a sunrise moment with loved ones.

In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are over 150,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.

Pieta House receives 80 per cent of its funding from the event and this money enables the organisation to provide services to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.