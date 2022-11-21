Dami Hope joins Santa to switch on New Ross Christmas lights

19/11/2022 Santa parade to turn on the christmas lights. Hannah, Bonnie and Elsie Lyng from The Rower with Santa.Photo; Mary Browne

The weather was far from ‘Love Island’ scorching heat but New Ross man and TV show finalist Dami Hope raised the temperature in New Ross on Saturday when the big festive light switch on took place.

Adedamola Adegbefan was on hand with New Ross Municipal District cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Sheehan and Santa to switch on the lights to the joyous sound of screaming children outside The Tholsel on Saturday evening.

Santa left for the town centre from the old fire station on Michael Street as a parade of music and characters including Paw Patrol and Mickey Mouse – ambled down the hill and through the town centre led by New Ross & District Pipe Band, where a crowd of 1,000-plus greeted them.

There was a celebratory atmosphere as people gathered with hot chocolate and coffees on a cold mid-November evening.

Cllr Sheehan welcomed everyone, especially Adedamola who flew in from London to be the special guest for the event. He urged everyone to shop local this Christmas, supporting New Ross employers and jobs.

At 5 p.m. the lights were switched on and afterwards hundreds of children queued up to receive a selection box from the Man in Red, all facilitated by New Ross Municipal District.

There was a festive atmosphere as the attractive old world lights were switched on and afterwards Adedamola spent time chatting with fans and posing for photos.

Earlier in the day the Sensory Santa (or Quiet Santa) initiative of New Ross Municipal District in partnership with Dream Big New Ross – brought joy to many children.

The aim was to provide a neuro diverse/sensory friendly, Santa visit on the day of the Christmas Light switch on. Calm, non-flashing lighting was placed on the tree and each child enjoyed their own time with Santa without having to queue or hear loud music. Santa also had a gift for each child.

There was a quiet space available outside Santa’s grotto, should it be needed.

"It’s the first year of this new experience and one of the first in the county so we hope each child enjoyed their visit. Because of the demand and uptake, the original slots booked out very quickly so the time has been extended,” a council spokesperson said.