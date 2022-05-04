Daffodil Day raises €12,115 in Enniscorthy

THE organisers of this year’s Daffodil Day fundraiser in Enniscorthy for the Irish Cancer Society have hailed the event a great success after it raised €12,115 for the organisation.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who made this possible including those who gave fresh daffodils, wrapped the daffodils, those who stood outside the six locations in town to collect donations and all those who came out on the day and gave so generously,” said a spokesperson for the local organising committee.

"We wish to especially thank Breda Kennedy and Josie Murphy who have volunteered for the last 25 years,” she said.

"They have both retired this year and we are so grateful for their fantastic service always,” she added.

The local committee also remembered the loyal volunteers who passed away since the last full Daffodil Day collections took place on the street in 2019.

“Thank you and may you rest in peace Tara Manning, Pauline Dillane-Kelly, Catherine Nagle and Betty Shanahan,” said the spokesperson.