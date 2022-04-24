Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Cyclist dies following fatal accident at Ballywilliam, New Ross

The fatal accident occurred outside Ballywilliam at lunchtime Sunday Expand

Close

The fatal accident occurred outside Ballywilliam at lunchtime Sunday

The fatal accident occurred outside Ballywilliam at lunchtime Sunday

The fatal accident occurred outside Ballywilliam at lunchtime Sunday

newrossstandard

A cyclist aged in his 60s has died following an incident at Ballywilliam, New Ross at lunchtime Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident shortly before 1pm when a male cyclist (60s) was injured following an incident on the R731 at Ballywilliam. It’s understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred. He was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will now take place in due course. The local Coroner has been notified.

Diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Privacy