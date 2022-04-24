Cyclist dies following fatal accident at Ballywilliam, New Ross

A cyclist aged in his 60s has died following an incident at Ballywilliam, New Ross at lunchtime Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident shortly before 1pm when a male cyclist (60s) was injured following an incident on the R731 at Ballywilliam. It’s understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred. He was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will now take place in due course. The local Coroner has been notified.

Diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.