AN injured cyclist has been airlifted from the side of the main N11 road near Oylegate, Co Wexford this afternoon.

It’s understood that the man may have collided with a stationary truck parked on the hard shoulder of the main road between Oylegate and Kyle Cross shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon (Saturday),

Emergency services were immediately called and the National Ambulance Service were quick to arrive at the scene and tend to the man at the roadside. At this point the decision was taken to airlift him to hospital in Dublin and an Air Corps helicopter was summoned, landing in a nearby field.

The cyclist was taken from the scene and his injuries are understood to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, traffic ground to a halt in both directions on the busy main road, with many motorists opting to turn around and seek alternative routes. As a result traffic is heavy on the Ballinaslaney/St David’s Well road too.

Gardaí are at the scene and aim to have traffic back moving freely as soon as possible.