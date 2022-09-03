Cyclist (50s) who was seriously injured in a crash near Wexford town on Wednesday evening has died

Garda close the road at Larkins Cross outside Wexford due to an collision between a bicycle and a van on Wednesday evening.

Garda close the road at Larkins Cross outside Wexford due to an collision between a bicycle and a van on Wednesday evening.

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a accident with a van near Wexford town on Wednesday evening has died.

At 5.45pm on Wednesday gardai and emergency services were to a collision involving a van and bicycle on the N25 at, Holmestown, Co. Wexford.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which were serious. This man has since passed away. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are renewing their appealing for witnesses following the accident on August 31.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 in the Holmestown area between 5:30pm and 6:00pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.