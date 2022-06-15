CWCW hub in Bree gives support to Hope Centre

The Bree hub of CWCW handing over a cheque to the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

BREE Community Centre was the venue for a handover ceremony last week in support of the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

The Bree hub of County Wexford Community Workshop (CWCW) raised over €700 for this year’s Hope & Dream10 event which is organised every year with the specific aim of raising money for the centre.

Everyone involved with the hub was delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause and they took delight in presenting the money to Michael Jordan who is the Hope & Dream10 race director.

This year’s event saw over 800 people take part in the live event with hundreds more choosing to participate through the virtual option.

Commenting in the wake of the event Mr Jordan said: “We were thrilled with how it went and were delighted to see everyone participating live.”