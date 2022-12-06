Cushinstown’s new community centre site to host Christmas lights switch-on by Santa Claus

The premises which will be developed into a community centre for Cushinstown.

The new community site being developed by Cushinstown Community Development Committee will be on show on Sunday, December 11, for a festive gathering.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. people will have a wonderful opportunity to view the new community site and the potential amenities that will be located there, and see Santa switch on the Christmas lights.

Wexford County Council granted permission to Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society Limited in January for the construction of a sensory/meditation garden, greenhouse, water feature, seating structure, playground, walking track, lighting, all weather pitch, tennis court, basketball court, village green, 59 vehicle parking spaces, site entrance, site access road and all associated site works at Gobbinstown, Ballyanne.

Planning also provides for outline planning permission for the construction of a single storey community building, located on a 4.5ac site.

A Town and Village grant application has been submitted by Cushinstown Community Development Committee which is due for decision over the coming days and weeks.

During the two hours this Sunday, Christmas carols will fill the air, refreshments will be served and the committee plan to conclude the afternoon with the lighting of the new Cush Croí Christmas Tree at 4.45 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and are advised that the site is still a work in progress and appropriate footwear must be worn.

If anyone has any questions prior to the afternoon please contact Nicholas, 087 7729097 or Bridín, 087 7536316.