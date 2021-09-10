Culture Night returns to the stage – live and in person

This year’s Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 17 and will see the return of live events following last year’s exclusively online programme. However, there will still be an array of virtual events for those who are unable to attend shows in person. Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is an annual, all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts, and a series of free events will take place in Wexford as part of the national celebration.

Highlights include Melanie O'Reilly and her Celtic Jazz ensemble performing in St Michael’s Theatre, New Ross; Reality Ends an experimental cabaret hosted by multimedia artist Kitsch Doom in the Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy; a gallery talk by artist and member of Na Cailleacha, Gerda Teljeur on the current exhibition in the Wexford Arts Centre, The Age of Reason/Unreason (Part 3); and an online gathering hosted by the Rachel and John Uí Fhaoláin celebrating our place through songs, music and poetry.

From 6 -10 p.m. in the Creative Hub, Wexford Arts Hub offers an open invitation to view their multi-media event retro-static which centres on a retrospective exhibition of work by Ethna Monks. There will also be a short film premiere from Aspirin Productions, a 3D installation and premiere live performance. Admission is every hour and half-hour and three pods (1-4 people per pod) are seated at a time.

Discussing her forthcoming performance at St Michael’s Theatre, Melanie O’Reilly said, "I am very excited to be performing with my trio for Culture Night. Though I have represented Ireland in cultural and heritage events in the United States and in Europe, this is my first time to be taking part in our national Culture Night and we are honoured to be invited. I am looking forward to singing with my Celtic jazz ensemble at St Michael's Theatre, as it was the first venue I attended in Wexford when I first arrived back from my sojourn to the US a few years ago and has a special place in my heart.

"It is wonderful to be able to perform live again with the arts and entertainment sector opening up enabling us to bring our music to the local audience and community. I hope people will will take away from the night a deep sense of what it is to be Irish where they can be inspired by our rich culture, which I can say personally has enriched my own life; Culture Night will enable me to share this love of expressing deep Irish cultural roots yet with a contemporary twist in a musical and entertaining way.”

Sonya Weston is facilitating a workshop in the Wexford Arts Centre entitled The Importance of being a young a adult, it takes place from 4 – 5.30 p.m. and is designed for children aged 12 years and up. “The current exhibition The Age of Reason/Unreason (part 3) is a group show comprised of older women who arguably feel invisible. Their work explores their attitude to aging, their bodies, their place in the world and their relationships to our cultures and heritages. This workshop aims to explore similar issues from the perspective of young adults who also often feel invisible or unheard. Its aim is to give young people an opportunity to express themselves in a fun and collaborative environment,” said Sonya.

These events are just a snapshot of what is happening in venues across the county, many of the events require booking and details can be found at www.culturenight.ie/wexford. Culture Night this year also coincides with Poetry Town, a new initiative from Poetry Ireland. Wexford town was selected as one of 20 poetry towns across Ireland and Sasha Terfous, the poet laureate for Wexford, will debut her poem specially commissioned for Poetry Town at an evening performance at Wexford Arts Centre on Culture Night. Stephen James Smith, a poet central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today, will be joining her on stage. Earlier that evening Sasha will be reading in the Wexford Library courtyard with young Wexford poet Sinead O'Reilly, another event not to be missed. Both events will have limited capacity and booking is required.