Crown Quarter’s official opening marks significant step forward for Wexford’s hospitality sector

Mayor of Wexford Cllr Maura Bell cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening of the Crown Quarter in Wexford.

The official opening has taken place of Wexford’s Crown Quarter, the ambitious revitalisation project undertaken by hoteliers Colm and Anthony Neville that has transformed the Monck Street area of Wexford town and is soon to be topped off with a retractable all-weather roof courtesy of Wexford County Council.

The Neville brothers turned dereliction into development to create an exciting hospitality location complete with bars, restaurants, a music venue and accommodation.

The project began in 2014 when the pair purchased the iconic Crown Bar in Monck Street, reopening it in 2015. Being Wexford natives, they had very fond memories of the licensed premises and were delighted to be able to preserve the charm and character of the bar in the new design.

The Crown Bar is now one of the town’s most renowned venues for food and drink, open seven days a week with late night opening at weekends. Popular Indian restaurant Spice is located on the first floor in the new Crown Quarter.

Crown Live opened in 2017 as an exciting addition to the Wexford entertainment scene, with Wallis Bird due to perform there in November, Damian Dempsey in April 2023 and tribute acts appearing over the festive period including Queen, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Abba.

Plans for the development of a new commercial quarter began after the Nevilles bought four derelict houses adjacent to the Crown Bar between 2018 and 2020 and the icing on the cake came in September 2021 when Fáilte Ireland granted Wexford County Council €228,000 for a roof over the street to promote outdoor dining opportunities and tourism. That project is due for completion in December.

In addition, the County Council designated the entire street a pedestrian zone and invested substantially in granite paving new streetscape enhancement works.

Monck Street which extends to just 70 metres is now home to five popular bars and six additional food outlets, creating a vibrant, must-visit hospitality area with something to offer everyone.

“We often say Ireland would be a great country if you could put a roof over it!. Well at least one street in the country will have exactly that when the project is completed. We look forward to the completion of the star light retractable roof in quarter one of next year “, said Colm Neville.

Work on repurposing the four derelict houses and two vacant apartments over the Crown Bar and Spice Restaurant, to turn them into 26 bedrooms, began in 2021 and was completed at the end of April 2022.

“It’s very gratifying to bring back to life streets of your hometown where dereliction and inoccupation create almost squalor and decay and to turn that into a thriving business venture, not only renewing the built environment but employing up to 88 people from your local community in so doing”, said Colm.

Since the Crown Quarter bedrooms opened, there has been a noticeable growth in international guests with people arriving from all over Europe to stay in Monck Street,

"We believe the Crown Quarter has struck a note of approval in such Continental markets and adds a new dimension to the Wexford offering, one that’s not already there and certainly doesn’t fall into the same old category of accommodation offering”, said Colm.

The Crown Quarter rooms feature 55” smart TV’s, mood lit ceilings, rain showers, heated mirrors and luxurious king coil pillow top mattress beds. There are five room design variations with animal print wall coverings and mood lighting.

The second exciting phase of Crown Quarter saw the opening on July 1 this year of Jasper’s Restaurant, offering an impressive locally sourced menu created by Executive Head Chef Tony Carty who is an advocate of training passionate young chefs to learn the trade.

The Crown Mural takes centre stage in the restaurant and depicts the three sister goddesses of Ireland, of the Tuatha De Danann tribe, a mythical race inhabiting Ireland before the arrival of the first humans.

The third phase was Brew Burger, a 27-seater cafe which opened at the beginning of August, serving “dangerously good burgers” and “damn fine coffee” from 8am to 10 pm.

Last but not least phase is Kitty’s Bar which opened on August 10 and is an ideal venue to meet for an after-work pint, your first cocktail of the evening or an intimate catch-up before or after dinner in Jasper’s.