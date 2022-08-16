Crowds flock to Our Lady’s Island for the annual pilgrimage

For people of faith the pandemic was a particularly difficult time, a time when their place of faith, the place they congregated on a weekly, often daily basis, closed its doors. And while online services partially filled the void, the loss of these communal gatherings was keenly felt across the county. It wasn’t just the churches which closed down, annual events like the Our Lady’s Island Pilgrimage were also pared back, reduced to laptop screens and tablets in living-rooms and kitchens.

However, after two years away, the pilgrimage has now returned and will continue over the coming weeks. Discussing the official opening, which Bishop Ger Nash hosted, and the events of the first day, Reverend Jim Cogley said it was “wonderful” to see a return to normality.

“For the first day we were lucky to be bathed in perfect sunshine, especially when you think of the rain they had in New Ross on the same day,” said Rev Cogley. “The crowds were up on previous years, on those prior to the pandemic, and we had people come from all over the country, bus loads from Galway, Dublin, Cork, Kerry and elsewhere.”

Explaining how the event had returned to the traditional format, with the old altar reinstated, Rev Cogley said it was “wonderful to see everything back in action. There was no sign of people being wary or fearful of anything and it seemed to go very well.”

The pilgrimage will continue until Thursday, September 8 with masses held daily at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. This Sunday Rev Cogley will hold a Mass of the Healing: Blessed of the Sick at 3 p.m. and the week after Ger Doyle of Wexford Marinewatch will be one of the guest speakers for a special mass which will discuss issues surrounding mental health.

There will be a variety of speakers and musicians performing in the coming weeks with Father Peter McVerry also scheduled to speak. Parishes and organisations are invited to come for individual pilgrimages and can do so by contacting 053 6464198