Crossabeg Ballymurn looking to push on with phase two of community centre project with fundraiser

CROSSABEG Ballymurn Community Centre Development Committee is offering members of the public the chance to win a share of €11,000 in cash prizes with the return of its popular Silver Circle fundraiser.

A year of prize-winning will see 12 monthly draws take place with €500 for the taking in each, before the finale sees a bumper draw with a chance to win €5,000.

The committee has thanked all of those who have supported its endeavours thus far. Phase one of the project, located at the community field, included dressing rooms, a meeting room, showers and toilet facilities and opened in June to a wonderful reception from the local community. The amenities are now available for all individuals, groups and local clubs to enjoy.

In addition to significant support from local fundraising, the first phase of the development was also made possible with thanks to a LEADER grant from Wexford Local Community Development Committee, a Sports Capital Grant and a loan facility from Community Finance Ireland.

Funds raised through this new Silver Circle initiative will support the committee to make loan repayments and progress towards Phase 2 of the development, to include the building of a much-sought-after new Community Hall for the people of Crossabeg and Ballymurn.

Entries are now being taken, with payment options available to participants.

For all the details, see onlinefundraiser.ie/crossabeg-ballymurn-community-centre