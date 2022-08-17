Croatian couple Ivan and Tanja Perekovic are bringing traditional baking to the fore in Wexford cafe

While some bakers might mix, knead and proof for a taste of the goods on the other side, Ivan Perekovic creates his breads, cakes and pastries with the aim of making others happy.

The Croatian baker, who owns and runs Opera Café in Gorey together with his wife Tanja, begins preparing fresh sourdough, soda breads, cheesecakes and more for the café each day at 3 a.m. Waking up to work before sunrise may seem inconceivable to some, but for the passionate baker who has long dreamed of having his own bakery, it is all part of the process.

“I was always wanting something of my own. I learned plenty through my work experience in all different bakeries, and I always wanted something for myself. You can’t prove yourself working for someone else as much as you might want to. So, I started from home. I was baking homemade bread and started selling it to my neighbours and friends,” he explained.

Ivan and Tanja made Gorey their home seven and a half years ago, with Ivan working in Staffords and baking for the local market before taking on the Opera Café on Gorey’s Main Street last year. However, it was back in Croatia 22 years ago that Ivan’s passion for baking began.

“We grew up in a small village in Croatia where we have a lot of bread. One of my friends opened a bakery. He was my neighbour and he asked me would I like to work there. I was just finished my army and I was very young and I decided to do it. And that’s how I got into baking,” he explained.

“I’m passionate about baking because, I like bread, that’s the first thing. I can’t explain exactly what else it is about it. When you make something and someone eats it and you see the expression in their eyes or their smile, that’s it. It’s a simple thing but that’s why I love it.”

While Ivan picked up plenty of skills from his work in small and large bakeries, the dream of owning his own bakery always lingered in the back of his mind.

“I know a lot of people here and a lot of people know me. I have a lot of friends in the kitchens here. They always pushed me more. They always said to me that I needed to start looking for a space.”

Last year, the former Cosy Cottage Café became available and Ivan and Tanja decided to take it on as the since renamed Opera Café. While the kitchen area is small, it brings Ivan one step towards his goal of owning a larger bakery.

Ivan and Tanja focus on providing food made with fresh ingredients. The baked goods on offer are all made by hand and from scratch, using as few ingredients as possible. The range focuses on traditional Irish breads and cakes, but also includes some Croatian specialties.

“People say we have the best carrot cake in Gorey. People are also very happy with our fruit scones. We have Kinder, Ferrero and Oreo cheesecakes too, which are all very popular. And, as a lot of people are thinking about health now, the breads we make are popular too,” said Tanja.

While breads in Ireland and Croatia don’t differ greatly, there is more of a focus on traditional methods with less sugar in Croatia, said Ivan. This is the approach he likes to take with his baking.

“The bread itself is not too different. There are a few different types of bread. But here in Ireland, there is sugar everywhere in bread. I think the old traditional way that people made bread in Ireland was sourdough but people seem to just forget that or something, I don’t know. Now in every bread, you have a lot of sugars, a lot of everything that is not good us,” he explained. “In Croatia we don’t have sugar in bread. There are only a few ingredients in the bread, that’s it.”

In addition to knowing what is in the bread, knowing exactly who made it was also the norm in Croatia, said Ivan.

“My brother and I worked together in a small bakery with two others back in Croatia and people knew who had made the bread, cakes, pastries, everything. When I’d go on holidays, they would know that I didn’t make that bread.”

In time, Ivan hopes to secure a second larger premises where he can expand the range of baked goods he can offer. In the meantime, he and Tanja are very satisfied with what they have at Opera Café, particularly Tanja, who expressed delight that her home kitchen is now no longer dusted with flour and congested with baking equipment.

“We try to grow every day with every customer who comes here. We try to have them leave this place happy,” said Ivan.

“For this, it is very important,” added Tanja.

“We work seven days a week. I come in at 7 a.m. and Ivan comes at 3 a.m. But we are happy. We know that this is the start. People push us because, when I see that people are happy and come back. That for me is important and I keep going with that.”

As time goes by, Ivan and Tanja try to bring new additions to the cafe. They recently signed up to the Too Good To Go app – an initiative allows cafes, restaurants, hotels, shops and food manufacturers to reduce their food waste by selling off perfectly good food that would otherwise be thrown out at the end of the day. They upload details about the bags to the app at approximately 4 p.m. each day and customers can purchase them and pick them up between 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. While the bags are valued at €15, customers only pay €4.99 for a bag full of food.

“We don’t waste food and people are very happy about this,” said Tanja. “We put in a mix of items, including soup, healthy granola, cakes and bread and people don’t know what they’re getting until they pick it up.”

A selfie corner in their colourful and tranquil cafe garden and a pizza oven are just some of the other ideas they have in the pipeline.

"You need to change things, to grow things, to innovate always. You need to make the difference,” said Ivan.