Crisis in childcare will soon ‘explode’ if the Government doesn’t step in

“We have to address affordability in childcare and ensure childcare professionals are being properly paid and are earning a proper living wage”, said Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne as he backed a campaign by SIPTU early years workers in Wexford.

Local activists are seeking the support of  the county’s Oireachtas members for a pre-Budget submission by the union calling for an investment of €150 million in childcare to address issues that include what  Wexford SIPTU official Lenka  Halouzkova called ‘poverty pay rates’ in the sector along with the need for a reduction in costs for parents. 

“Early Years professionals are forced to leave the sector due to low wages. The recruitment and retention of staff is impossible and parents are struggling to secure childcare for their children”, she said.

