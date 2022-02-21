Crisis fundraising campaign launched as Wexford Rape Crisis responds to dramatic rise in demand for counselling services

Pictured at the presentation of sponsorship to Wexford Rape Crisis in Maudlintown, Wexford (from left): Eddie Breen, Clare Williams (manager) Laura Lawlor (chairperson) , Seamus Neville and Eoin Neville.

Wexford Rape Crisis has been forced to launch a major fundraising campaign to cater for an unprecedented surge in demand for its services and the funding drive has been kick-started by a substantial donation from a local businessman.

Demand for the services of the centre is at an all-time high, following the pandemic, with counsellors currently operating at full capacity and long waiting lists for both adult and adolescent counselling.

The increased demand threatens to overwhelm the Rape Crisis services, according to manager Clare Williams, who carries out daily assessments for counselling throughout the county.

She praised the centre’s counselling team for the way in which they have responded to the dramatic rise in demand but said it is frustrating to see vulnerable people, who are brave enough to come forward for counselling, being placed on a waiting list indefinitely.

Ms Williams said the service desperately needs more counselling hours and the only way this can be achieved is by taking on more staff.

In response, the centre has embarked on a fundraising campaign to provide additional counselling in order to deal with the demand and reduce the time that people have to wait for services.

The campaign has received a major boost from businessman Seamus Neville of construction company William Neville and Sons, who has made a substantial three-year financial commitment to the centre.

"It is hoped that this generous financial support from Mr Neville will act as a launch pad for our fundraising campaign and encourage further support for the centre in the weeks ahead”, said Ms Williams.

Wexford Rape Crisis chairperson Laura Lawler acknowledged the businessman’s generosity and said the centre is “ringing the bell in the community” to ask for help across the county, to enable it to increase capacity. A number of fundraising initiatives are planned in the coming weeks.

In addition to vital counselling services for survivors, Wexford Rape Crisis Centre also provides support with court accompaniment and Garda liaison and has a dedicated Consent Programme for second level students which is now in its fourth year since.