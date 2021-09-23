Emergency services at the scene of the plane crash near Carnsore Point.

Two Coast Guard rescue helicopters and ambulance personnel at the scene of the crash near Carnsore Point.

The wreckage of the light aircraft that crashed near Carnsore Point.

THE crew of a light aircraft which crashed off the Wexford coast at Carnsore Point this evening were airlifted to University Hospital Waterford as part of a major emergency operation.

The small passenger plane with four people on board had been carrying out a marine survey off the Wexford coast when it got into difficulty.

A mayday call went out as the aircraft lost engine power and the pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing just off the beach at Carnsore point.

Both the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford and the Rescue 116 helicopter from Dublin were quickly mobilised and joined a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene.

The pilot is believed to have suffered two broken legs, while his co-pilot, a female, also suffered a broken leg. The two people at the rear of the plane are believed to have relatively minor injuries.

Gardaí put a cordon in place around the site and a small crowd had assembled by the time the helicopters took off to bring the casualties to hospital.

Independent Councillor Ger Carthy, who lives in nearby Our Lady's Island, attended the scene in his role as Ambulance Officer for Wexford.

"This was a fantastically well coordinated multi agency operation," Cllr Carthy said. "The National Ambulance Service, the Coast Guard helicopters, local Coast Guard units, the gardaí and the fire service all cooperated extremely well for an extremely quick response. We wish the casualties a speedy recovery."

The scene was cordoned off and a full investigation is to be carried out by the Irish Aviation Authority.