Creative Camino launch concert to take place in Ferns

THE launch of Creative Camino will take place in Fern’s village this coming weekend and it promises to be a great family event.

The weekend will feature a range of free events on April 30 and May 1, aimed at showcasing various community and arts projects that have been supported by the Ancient Connections project and Wexford County Council.

A spokesperson for the organisers said visitors and locals can expect to hear lots of music as well as talks, tours and a spectacular ‘pilgrims send off’ to celebrate the launch of the week long ‘Creative Camino’ pilgrimage walk from Ferns to St David’s in Pembrokeshire, in Wales.

"The crescendo of the weekend is the ‘Turlough O Carolan in Music & Song’ concert, at St. Edan’s, Cathedral, Ferns, on Sunday May 1, at 7.30 p.m.,” said the spokesperson.

The concert is being presented by the Ferns Heritage Project and will be a world premiere concert performance of a specially commissioned traditional music piece, composed by Melanie O’Reilly and performed by The Allabair Trio, alongside the local Ferns community choir, the Chord On Blues.