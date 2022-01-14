Creagh College student Balazs is Highly Commended at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Balazs Gyurko from Creagh College, Gorey, whose project 'Analysing our world from Scratch' was Highly Commended at the 58th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

FIRST TIME entrant to the BT Young Scientist Exhibition Balazs Gyurko has picked up a Highly Commended honour by the judges.

The 14-year-old Creagh College already made an impression in 2021 when he won the national Scratch programming award for creating three online games looking at topics of climate change, fitness and Covid-19.

He decided to update the project for the BT Young Scientist, adding in data analytics to the user experience that keep to GDPR laws in a safe way.

Balazs said that he began his interest in computer programming at the age of nine.

"I don’t do Irish so when I was in primary school, my teacher let me go on the computer at the back of the classroom and that’s when I found the Scratch programme and gave it a try. When I was ten, there was an afterschool activity about Scratch and I decided to go and it all started from there. I’ve moved on from Scratch now to Python and C++ over the last two years, but I combined my knowledge to complete this programme.

“After I won the Scratch competition last April, I decided to develop my project off what I had done there and added some data gathering algorithms into the games because I wanted to see different forms of data emerge. I also developed part of the programme so we could analyse that data gathered to export into any other programmes we want, for example Excel.

“I really like challenges and problem solving and I find it interesting to be able to write algorithms to be able to solve a challenge and gather useful information. I chose the topics of climate change, fitness and Covid-19 because they are the big problems in our world and most people don’t know enough about it”.

Allowing his peers at Creagh College to try out the games first, Balazs was delighted to see different age groups across classes engage with his work.

"From all the people who I’ve spoken to about this and my classmates, they’ve all really enjoyed it and their opinions were positive. Overall, I was quite happy with how my project turned out, there are some things I could improve on, maybe look at a larger sample size again, but entering the BT Young Scientist was a big deal for me. I had never heard of the competition before but it sounded like it would be a lot of fun and the judges liked my idea and congratulated me for coming up with it. I would like to enter the competition again if I have a good idea."

Balazs thanked his teacher Amy Murphy for all her help and encouragement, as well as Mr O’Keefe who helped him with his three-minute project video. He also thanked his parents who helped him throughout this journey.

Deputy Principal of Creagh College Declan O'Toole said that everyone at the school is thrilled for Balazs.

“I would like to congratulate Balazs and his teacher Amy Murphy for their success in the competition. It is encouraging to see such passion for science amongst our young students. It’s very important to nurture students’ interest in STEM subjects to ensure that we have the necessary skills to move forward as a society and the competition does just that.

“Balazs is a great student and he has spent months working hard to complete and perfect his project and it is a great achievement that his project was 'Highly Commended' in such a high-profile competition. The students and staff of Creagh College are extremely proud,” said Mr O’Toole.