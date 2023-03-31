Craig Lang elected Labour Party representative for Gorey area

​

As a newly-elected Labour Party representative for the Gorey area, Ardamine resident Craig Lang hopes to harness his existing passion for the community and use it to drive forward positive change in north Wexford communities.

His passion for initiatives rooted in local communities stems from his long-term involvement with Courtown BMX Club. Through seeing the benefits that such a service can bring to people living in Courtown and Riverchapel, he grew inspired to get involved in other local projects such as Riverchapel-Courtown HSE and CYPSC steering group. He is now Chairperson of Riverchapel Community Complex, a role in which he spearheaded the development of a community hub and successfully secured a part-funded grant for a recently installed children’s playground. He is currently driving forward an initiative to expand Riverchapel Community Complex into a larger, brick and mortar community facility, and is at the final stage of securing funding for phase one of this development.

“Riverchapel Community Complex is a wonderful facility for the community. I’ve really enjoyed doing what I can to bring these things to the community and now I want to start looking at the bigger picture,” he explained.

“The community centre will be great for the community. We have a massive population here but no infrastructure. I want to work on improving this and trying to connect the complex with the community here and wider community in Wexford.”

Driving forward plans for improved infrastructure is one thing Craig wishes to focus on as Labour rep, while he also wants to continue to provide support to existing local groups such as Riverchapel Community Free Cycle and Gorey Youth Needs Group.

“I’ll be working with groups and people in the community. It’s very hands-on. Supporting groups and setting groups up is for the betterment of the area.”

This focus on hands-on community work is inspired by former councillor Robbie Ireton and Minister Brendan Howlin, said Craig.

“Robbie and Brendan inspired me with the work they did on the ground. Their approach inspired me to work with them and push forward for the future of Riverchapel and Courtown,” said Craig, adding that he hopes to do the same for Gorey town through getting to know the various issues and groups in the area.

As someone who has volunteered to support the residents of Courtown Hotel and people in the local Ukrainian community, Craig is keen to work towards better integration in the area. He believes this can be supported by shining a light on the benefits that many of these new members of the area bring to the community.

“I’ve been involved with the people living in direction provision from day one, with the families, single men and so on. It was always a pleasure,” he said.

Craig has worked closely with Wexford Local Development and others to support the integration of these people in the community by organising events and offering supports to them in the area. Giving them opportunities to get out of their homes and get to know local people is important for mental wellness, he said.

“It is all about social inclusion, it is about welcoming people and getting them active in the community,” he said. “A lot of empathy and support is needed. I always think, what would I want if I was in that situation? That’s what we need to look at. It’s not what about this, what about that, it’s what can I do. If everyone can do that, the community would be better.”

Noting the rise of misinformation and far right messaging in Ireland regarding those seeking asylum, Craig is keen to use his platform to promote the positive sides of integration and encourage awareness and understanding in the communities he will serve.

Craig will serve as a Labour Party community rep alongside Lorna Fitzpatrick.