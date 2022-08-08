Covid death toll in Wexford over the past two years revealed in new CSO figures

THE latest release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the human cost of the Covid-19 pandemic over a two year period.

The CSO’s frontier series has broken down the death toll from the pandemic from March 2020 to February 2022 geographically, showing the counties which saw the highest and lowest numbers of Covid deaths.

Wexford saw the highest death toll in the South East, recording 153 deaths due to Covid-19 over the two year period. For context, neighbouring Waterford saw 116, Kilkenny 89 and Carlow just 70, while our neighbours to the north in Wicklow were much closer with 150 Covid deaths.

However, in terms of deaths per 100,000 of population, at 93.6, Wexford had a lower death rate than neighbouring Carlow (113) and Wicklow (96.5), while Waterford recorded a rate of 91.3 and Kilkenny 85.8.

The Model County saw the ninth highest number of deaths in the country in the two year period from 2020 to 2022. While Dublin had far and away the highest numbers of deaths nationally with 1,883, in terms of rates per 100,000 population, Monaghan had the highest Covid death rate with 169, followed by Louth (151) and Mayo (145).

With just 26 Covid deaths in the two year period, Leitrim saw the lowest number of Covid deaths nationally, while the lowest rate of deaths per capita was Galway with 62 per 100,000 population.