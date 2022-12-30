Covid-19 booster vaccinations available in Enniscorthy

THE HSE has announced that all adults are now eligible for a second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

County Wexford appointments are being carried out at the Disability Block on the grounds of St John's Community Hospital campus (Y21H4CF).

The current invitation is for people aged between 18 and 49 to book a vaccination appointment and anyone wishing to do so can make the appointment by logging on to www.2.hse.ie/services/covid-19-vaccination-centres/?county=Wexford

In Waterford the appointment clinics are available to access at Old St Martin's School, Kilcohan, Waterford (X91EY73) while in Kilkenny the booster vaccines are being administered at Unit 24, Hebron Industrial Estate, Hebron Road, Kilkenny.

Booster vaccines and first and second doses are also being administered through a number of pharmacies around County Wexford, however, prior contact with the relevant pharmacy should be made.

The pharmacies involved include: Adamstown Pharmacy (053 9240460) (info@adamstownpharmacy.ie); Boots Gorey (053 9489536) (www.boots.ie); Boots Wexford town, 91 South Main Street (053 9198511); Bridgetown Pharmacy (053 9175595) (www.bridgetownpharmacy.ie); Faythe Pharmacy, Unit 2, The Faythe, Maudlintown, Wexford (053 9146746) (email: faythepharmacy@gmail.com); Fehily’s Pharmacy, 28 South Main Street, Wexford (053 9123163) (info@fehilys.ie); Fortune’s Pharmacy, 82 North Main Street, Ferrybank South, Wexford (053 9142354) (info@fortunespharmacy.ie); Grant’s Pharmacy, 10-12 Rafter Street, Enniscorthy (053 9236456) (grantsrafterstreet@gmail.com); Hanly’s Pharmacy Ltd, 65 South Street, New Ross (051 421708) (hanlyspharmacist@localpharmacy.ie); Hassett's Allcare Pharmacy, 9-11 North Main Street, Wexford town (053 9122021) (hassetts@allcarepharmacy.ie); Kelly’s Pharmacy, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy (053 9233137) (hanlyspharmacist@localpharmacy.ie); Loftus Pharmacy, Bunclody (053 9377529); McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy, 31 Court Street, Enniscorthy (053 9233135) (www.mccauley.ie); McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, New Ross (051 421292) (www.mccauley.ie); McCormack's Pharmacy, 14 Selskar Street, Ferrybank South, Wexford (053 9122606); O’Donnell's Pharmacy, Taghmon (053 9134194) (odmpharmacist@localpharmacy.ie); Roche’s Allcare Pharmacy, 14 Main Street, Gorey (053 9421179) (rochesgorey@allcarepharmacy.ie); Selskar Pharmacy, 28-28 Selskar Street, Wexford (053 9185171); Whelan’s Pharmacy, Gorey (053 9430545) (whelanpharmacygorey@gmail.com).