A young man who failed to comply with a direction from a Garda to leave an area, was fined €100 for a breach of the Public Order Act by Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court.

Tom Connors, (20) Mary Street, New Ross, was asked by Garda Edward Kennedy to leave the Irishtown area on January 27, 2019.

In relation to the incident which happened two years ago, the Garda told the court that he outlined the penalties to him beforehand. Connors had no previous convictions.