Would-be bank robber avoids getting sent back to prison

Memories of the attempted robbery of a Gorey bank eight years ago were stirred by proceedings at the Circuit Court sitting in Wexford.

Would-be robber Dwayne Stacey (now 34 years of age) used an imitation firearm in 2013 as he tried to make off with money from the town branch of Permanent TSB.

His address was given in court documents as 37 William Place South, Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8, but he told Judge James McCourt that he was now living in Crumlin in Dublin..

He was handed a nine-year jail sentence for the crime when the matter came before the court in 2015, with the final two years to be suspended for five years following his release.

Stacey went on to spend five years behind bars before being allowed out of prison in March of last year and the following month he came to the attention of gardaí who found him drunk in Harold’s Cross.

He was then convicted in the District Court in Dublin of public order offences before being referred back to Wexford for consideration of whether or not the suspended two years should be activated.

The offender now had an offer of work and he explained that the Harold’s Cross incident happened when he went to his father’s grave, having missed the funeral as he was in jail.

Judge McCourt observed that, at 34, Stacey was long past the age to be found drinking in parks and causing trouble.

‘I am not going to send you back to prison but you can count yourself very lucky,’ said the judge, as he ordered the man in the dock to sign on at Crumlin garda station once a week.