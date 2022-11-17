Wexford woman too scared to return to her house after burglary – ‘my home is no longer my home’

The victim of a burglary has been too scared to return home to live since her house was ransacked, the Circuit Court was told.

Judge James McCourt was dealing with the case of burglar and heroin addict Gary Chaney (32).

He had an address on record at 16A Ferndale Park, Wexford.

However, Garda Eamonn Cahill believed that he was homeless and camping out on Wexford racecourse around the time of a break-in at 2 Cois na Rí, Coolcotts, in September of 2021.

The garda was called to the house where Pamela Nolan returned home to find that an intruder had been at work.

The burglar smashed a bathroom window in order to gain entry before looking through every room.

Every drawer had been pulled out and the place was a mess, the court was told.

In the days that followed, Ms Nolan compiled an extensive list of the items that were missing.

This list included small amounts of cash in sterling and dollars as well as three dresses, jewellery and €872 worth of televisions.

None of the stolen items was ever recovered and the total cost of the burglary was put at €9,300 once repairs to damage were taken into account.

Chaney was identified as the culprit after blood was found spattered on a duvet and submitted for DNA testing by Forensic Science Ireland.

In a victim impact statement read in to the court record, Ms Nolan revealed that she has not passed a night in Cois na Ri since.

This was despite the fact that she had installed an expensive alarm system to protect the house.

She was now staying with her 89-year-old mother.

‘My home is no longer my home,’ she wrote.

Defending barrister Jordan Fletcher told Judge James McCourt his client was addicted to hard drugs by the time he was 15 years of age.

Around the same time he was diagnosed as having schizophrenia.

A father of two children with special needs, Chaney had been prescribed anti-psychotic medication which he failed to take.

Mr Fletcher said that the accused knew he was going to prison and intended to make the best of his time in custody.

The judge observed that a break-in is a most traumatic event for the person burgled.

In this case, though there had been no weapons used and no confrontation, the house had been trashed.

He noted that Chaney has previous convictions for burglary before imposing a three year sentence, the last six months suspended.