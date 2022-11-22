Wexford retail manager guilty of careless driving successfully appeals one-year disqualification

A 43-year-old motorist who admitted careless driving had a one-year disqualification lifted on appeal to the Circuit Court.

Appellant Martyn Hughes, from 16, Church Wood, Kilrane, was stopped by gardaí who spotted him swerving around the road in The Ballagh.

Officers were responding to calls received about a Land Rover in the area.

They observed Hughes’s 2007 Dublin registered vehicle as it left the Sawdust Inn.

It swerved across the road and they signalled for it to pull in at around 11.15 p.m. on the night in question.

Proceedings were taken and the 12-month ban was handed down in the District Court.

The appeal heard from barrister David Staunton that his client lives in a rural part of County Wexford.

He needs his licence in order to carry out his work as a retail manager, counsel added.

His wife works in Waterford, so much of the care of the couple’s two children aged four years and four months falls to the offender.

Judge Alice Doyle decided to use her discretion and remove the disqualification, but she left the €850 fine in place.